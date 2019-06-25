Universal Orlando is looking to hire 2,000 people before Halloween Horror Nights

click to enlarge
Photo via Universal Orlando
One of Orlando's most popular destinations for fear is back with Universal's
Halloween Horror Nights, and it's bringing 2,000 new job opportunities along with its heart-wrenching and spine-chilling terror.
Halloween Horror Nights,
the annual Universal Studios scare event, runs for 41 select nights this fall between Sept. 6 and Nov. 2. Included this year will be 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and various random live entertainment, among other petrifying spectacles.
To help make it happen, Universal will be hiring more than 300 haunted house attendants, as well as positions in attractions, food services, culinary, custodial, entrance operations, security and others. The positions are full-time, part-time and seasonal.
For those interested in becoming team members, multiple job fairs will be held by appointment in the next several weeks. Candidates should apply online and will be contacted to schedule an interview appointment. Team members who are selected can earn benefits including free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes and more.
Visit Universal's site to apply or view job opportunities
.
