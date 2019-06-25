Bloggytown

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Universal extends offer of two days free with purchase of a two-day ticket for Florida residents

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Photo via Universal Orlando
Ready to stand in line for that new Harry Potter ride? It could be a slightly cheaper visit as of now.

Universal Orlando Resort is extending their ticket offer for Florida residents to purchase a two-day ticket and earn two days free until Sept. 30. Using the promo code "COKE," residents can purchase tickets for as low as $179.99 plus tax for adults.

The tickets include four days with no block-out dates through Dec. 20 to both Universal Studios and Universal Islands of Adventure.

Residents can even upgrade their tickets for only $25 to include Universal's Volcano Bay – one of Orlando area's most popular water parks – although block-out dates will apply from June 29-July 31.



The extended tickets will also include Universal's holiday celebrations, beginning Nov. 16.

