Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Bloggytown

St. Dorothy’s Catholic Community to hold Stonewall Riot memorial mass in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 6:16 PM

click image PHOTO VIA PBS
  • Photo via PBS

St. Dorothy’s Catholic Community will hold a Stonewall Riot memorial mass on Sunday, June 30, at St. Matthew's Tavern in honor of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 New York City Stonewall riots.

The Stonewall riots signaled the end of a community's marginalized era and served as the bedrock event that sparked the LGBTQ movement worldwide, says Father James Profirio-Bond, a pastor at St. Dorothy Catholic Church.

"The LGBTQ community needs to know its history of the brave men, women and drag queens who began the fight, have fought for the freedom and liberty of the community and also those who sacrificed their lives along the way as 'martyrs' for the community," Profirio-Bond says.

The memorial will begin at 10:30 a.m. It'll be followed by a Sunday mass at noon.



Two key musical pieces in the LGBTQ choral movement – “Everything Possible” by Rev. Fred Small and “Michael’s Letter to Mama” by David Maddox – will be played from a recording by the Boston Gay Men's Chorus, of which Profirio-Bond was previously a member.

Location Details St. Matthew's Tavern
1300 N. Mills Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
General Goods & Services
Map

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando attorney John Morgan doesn't like the new Wally's Read More

  2. Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani calls on state attorney to drop case of woman arrested for turning in husband's guns to police Read More

  3. Downtown Orlando craft cocktail bar the Treehouse gains more elbow room this week with expansion Read More

  4. Guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay can feed sloths and pet rhinos in new 'Encounter' tours Read More

  5. Virgin Trains USA stays silent on possible Disney and SunRail connections in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation