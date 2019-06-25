Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Kaleigh Baker reminds us not to sleep on Lil Indies' powerhouse residencies
Bao Le-Huu
on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM
Kaleigh Baker, Lil Indies, June 20
Kaleigh Baker, Lil Indies, June 20
Jen Cray
Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies
Sometimes familiarity can have an unfortunate lulling effect. And Kaleigh Baker’s residencies
are well-known on the scene. But on a recent pop-over in between heavy bands
next door at Will’s Pub, it occurred to me that their regularity is no excuse to take them for granted. Besides Eugene Snowden’s Ten Pints of Truth,
her weekly stands are Lil Indies’ other longstanding engagement where you can feel the heat of a legendary homegrown supernova
up close and personal.
Jen Cray
Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies
Jen Cray
Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies
Baker is a cyclone of rock and soul,
infusing tradition with youth and vigor. As a singer, she’s as much an arabesque songbird as a gut-kicking powerhouse.
Jen Cray
Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies
Jen Cray
Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies
Even if you’re not into the classic stuff, she’s the kind of vocalist whose natural gust and grip will freeze you dead in your tracks in seconds flat. Regular features like this are what make Mills Avenue exceptional so be on the look for these kinds of close encounters.
Jen Cray
Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies
