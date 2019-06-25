The Heard

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

The Heard

Kaleigh Baker reminds us not to sleep on Lil Indies' powerhouse residencies

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Kaleigh Baker, Lil Indies, June 20

Sometimes familiarity can have an unfortunate lulling effect. And Kaleigh Baker’s residencies are well-known on the scene. But on a recent pop-over in between heavy bands next door at Will’s Pub, it occurred to me that their regularity is no excuse to take them for granted. Besides Eugene Snowden’s Ten Pints of Truth, her weekly stands are Lil Indies’ other longstanding engagement where you can feel the heat of a legendary homegrown supernova up close and personal.
Baker is a cyclone of rock and soul, infusing tradition with youth and vigor. As a singer, she’s as much an arabesque songbird as a gut-kicking powerhouse.
Even if you’re not into the classic stuff, she’s the kind of vocalist whose natural gust and grip will freeze you dead in your tracks in seconds flat. Regular features like this are what make Mills Avenue exceptional so be on the look for these kinds of close encounters.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Website powered by Foundation