click to enlarge Jen Cray

Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Kaleigh Baker at Lil Indies

Sometimes familiarity can have an unfortunate lulling effect. Andare well-known on the scene. But on a recent pop-over in between heavy bands next door at Will’s Pub, it occurred to me that their regularity is no excuse to take them for granted. Besidesher weekly stands are Lil Indies’ other longstanding engagement where you can feel the heat of aup close and personal.Baker is ainfusing tradition with youth and vigor. As a singer, she’s as much an arabesque songbird as a gut-kicking powerhouse.Even if you’re not into the classic stuff, she’s the kind of vocalist whose natural gust and grip will freeze you dead in your tracks in seconds flat. Regular features like this are what make Mills Avenue exceptional so be on the look for these kinds of close encounters.