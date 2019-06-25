Tip Jar

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Humbl opens its first plant-based fast-casual restaurant in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 3:59 PM

It's time to humble ourselves at Humbl, the City Beautiful's newest plant-based fast-casual restaurant.

Renowned celebrity chef Matthew Kenney helped launch Humbl at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Windermere Village today.

Kenney, who serves as Humbl's chief culinary officer, is a two-time James Beard Award nominee, winner of Food & Wine magazine's "Best New Chef" award and two-time VegNews "Chef of The Year."

Humbl uses 100 percent plant-based, organic ingredients. Menu options include the "Truffle Toast," with truffle butter, crimini confit and agave-ginger tomato jam on sourdough toast, and the "Humbl Bowl," with whole grain brown rice, tandoori, cauliflower, turmeric, yogurt sauce and crushed pistachios.



Many of the ingredients for the Orlando restaurant will come from the Villages Grown. Humbl aims to be a good community member, providing opportunities for volunteer and outreach programs. The company purchased its employees' uniforms and dining merchandise from a Cambodia-based organization that rescues human trafficking survivors, held a 5K to encourage healthy lifestyles, and plans to provide over 70,000 meals a year to hungry children through the One-for-One program.

"As a chef, I'm grateful that my recipes and food can be enjoyed by others and encourage them towards a healthier lifestyle along the way," Kenney says. "Humbl embodies that mission."

