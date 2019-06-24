The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 24, 2019

The Gist

Toy Story Drop! pop-up experience opens at Disney Springs

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 10:32 AM

click image IMAGE VIA DISNEY
  • Image via Disney
As Toy Story 4 dominates the box office (despite lower than expected ticket sales), a unique Toy Story pop-up experience can be found at Disney Springs. Toy Story Drop! is both the name of the new pop-up and a new mobile game that recently launched.

The mobile game by Big Fish Games is just the latest in a long line of Toy Story-themed apps. The Disney Parks Blog describes the game as a mix of different puzzles in recognizable locations. 
“Players progress through gameplay by matching, dropping and clearing hundreds of exciting puzzles to help favorite characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear overcome larger-than-life obstacles as they journey across iconic locations such as Andy’s Room and Pizza Planet. The new game includes characters, friendships, locations, environments and motifs from the entire “Toy Story” universe.”
Back at Disney Springs, the pop-up experience offers guests a free chance to play the mobile game via touchscreen kiosks. A massive three-dimensional photo op of The Claw is the centerpiece of the small pop-up located in a gazebo near Paddlefish. Guests will also receive a limited-edition Toy Story Drop! pop socket while supplies last.
click image IMAGE VIA ORLANDO TOURISM REPORT
  • Image via Orlando Tourism Report
Instagram-friendly pop-up experiences are becoming a common marketing option for new movies with similar experiences offered for recent releases, including Smallfoot, Alita: Battle Angel and Disney’s video game Kingdom Hearts III. This Toy Story pop-up is notably smaller than each of those but still offers guests at Disney Springs something new. Since reopening as Disney Springs in 2015, the Disney World shopping and dining district has seen a constant stream of temporary experiences designed to keep guests returning month after month.

The free Toy Story Drop! pop-up experience will remain open through Aug. 9.
click image IMAGE VIA ORLANDO TOURISM REPORT
  • Image via Orlando Tourism Report

Location Details Disney Springs
1486 E. Buena Vista Drive
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Amusement park
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando attorney John Morgan doesn't like the new Wally's Read More

  2. Investigators search for possibly 27 more bodies buried at Florida's notorious Dozier School for Boys Read More

  3. Florida woman whose husband tried to run her over is arrested for turning in his guns to police Read More

  4. Look at this absolute unit that was captured in Leon County, Florida Read More

  5. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget appropriates record amount of funding for environment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation