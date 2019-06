Toy Story Drop! pop-up experience opens at Disney Springs

click image Image via Disney

“Players progress through gameplay by matching, dropping and clearing hundreds of exciting puzzles to help favorite characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear overcome larger-than-life obstacles as they journey across iconic locations such as Andy’s Room and Pizza Planet. The new game includes characters, friendships, locations, environments and motifs from the entire “Toy Story” universe.”

As dominates the box office (despite lower than expected ticket sales), a unique Toy Story pop-up experience can be found at Disney Springs. Toy Story Drop! is both the name of the new pop-up and a new mobile game that recently launched.The mobile game by Big Fish Games is just the latest in a long line of Toy Story-themed apps. The Disney Parks Blog describes the game as a mix of different puzzles in recognizable locations.Back at Disney Springs, the pop-up experience offers guests a free chance to play the mobile game via touchscreen kiosks. A massive three-dimensional photo op of The Claw is the centerpiece of the small pop-up located in a gazebo near Paddlefish. Guests will also receive a limited-edition Toy Story Drop! pop socket while supplies last.Instagram-friendly pop-up experiences are becoming a common marketing option for new movies with similar experiences offered for recent releases, includingand Disney’s video game Kingdom Hearts III . This Toy Story pop-up is notably smaller than each of those but still offers guests at Disney Springs something new. Since reopening as Disney Springs in 2015, the Disney World shopping and dining district has seen a constant stream of temporary experiences designed to keep guests returning month after month.The free Toy Story Drop! pop-up experience will remain open through Aug. 9.