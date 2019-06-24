The Heard

Monday, June 24, 2019

The Heard

TLC make up for a missed show at Hard Rock Live Orlando this week

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 5:47 PM

Making up for a date originally scheduled for this past January, R&B powerhouse TLC returns to town for a show at Hard Rock Live this week. If you didn’t live through the ’90s, it’s impossible to convey just how culture-defining the group’s hits were back in the day. Even now, lines from their hit singles like “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls” get used in the popular lexicon on a level that rivals the ubiquity of The Wizard of Oz quotes. (Seriously, once you start noticing how often people quote the 1939 MGM classic without even realizing it, it gets bizarre.) These days, TLC comprises just Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas after the tragic 2002 death of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez, but the duo has proven that they still have the same pop acumen as in the glory days on hook-laden tracks like 2017’s “Haters.” The only reason not to check it out is if your name is Jason Waterfalls.

8 p.m. Friday, June 28 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-7625 | hardrock.com | $35-$75

