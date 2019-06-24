Bloggytown

Monday, June 24, 2019

SeaWorld Orlando plans special fireworks and laser show for July 4th

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge SaWorld Electric Ocean light show - PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • photo via SeaWorld
  • SaWorld Electric Ocean light show
SeaWorld Orlando's 4th of July bash will end with a special fireworks and laser show called "Ignite" to cap off a festive Independence Day.

The show is included with park admission, but the park says the best views are available in their Bayside Stadium, where guests can reserve seating for $60 online.

Sea World guests can also check out the "Electric Ocean" spectacular on select nights through Sept. 1, which features a light and music show, a live DJ and fireworks.

Guests can also save on select Sea World ticket and dining deals through July 4th.
Location Details SeaWorld
7007 SeaWorld Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
407-363-2613
Park
Map

