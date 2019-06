SeaWorld Orlando plans special fireworks and laser show for July 4th

click to enlarge photo via SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando's 4th of July bash will end with a special fireworks and laser show called "Ignite" to cap off a festive Independence Day.The show is included with park admission, but the park says the best views are available in their Bayside Stadium, where guests can reserve seating for $60 online Sea World guests can also check out the "Electric Ocean" spectacular on select nights through Sept. 1, which features a light and music show, a live DJ and fireworks.Guests can also save on select Sea World ticket and dining deals through July 4th.