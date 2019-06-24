The Gist

Monday, June 24, 2019

Orlando's Fairvilla Megastore gives you plenty of reasons to break a sweat at their Summer of Love party

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FAIRVILLA/FACEBOOK
Fairvilla Megastore hopes to make your summer extra steamy by getting you to check out their wide variety of adult clothing, toys and accessories. To lure you in, they’re offering up free cocktails (always a good icebreaker), live music from Eugene Snowden (is it hot in here, or is it just us?) and plenty of raffles, games and prizes. If you’re gonna sweat all summer anyway, you may as well have fun while you do it. (LOL, “do it.”)

7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 27; Fairvilla Megastore, 1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; fairvilla.com.
