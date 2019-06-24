The Gist

Monday, June 24, 2019

The Gist

Orlando, get ready to face the Yeti at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge yeti_terror_of_the_yukon.jpg
On Monday, Universal Studios unveiled their newest addition to their 2019 Halloween Horror Nights, and it's called Yeti Terror of the Yukon.

The story will take place in a remote cabin in the frigid Canadian Yukon. Visitors who are brave enough will venture into the torn-apart logging camp and follow a trail of blood into a labyrinth of caves in Yeti territory.

Those not brave enough can grab a turkey leg or something instead.

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights will run from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2 this year, and will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and plenty of live entertainment.



Also featured this year are haunted houses based on Netflix's Stranger Things and Universal's classic monster trio: Frankenstein, Dracula and Wolfman.

Tags: , , ,

