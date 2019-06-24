Monday, June 24, 2019
Orlando, get ready to face the Yeti at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights
Posted
By Christian Casale
on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 12:39 PM
On Monday, Universal Studios unveiled their newest addition to their 2019 Halloween Horror Nights, and it's called Yeti Terror of the Yukon.
The story will take place in a remote cabin in the frigid Canadian Yukon. Visitors who are brave enough will venture into the torn-apart logging camp and follow a trail of blood into a labyrinth of caves in Yeti territory.
Those not brave enough can grab a turkey leg or something instead.
Universal's Halloween Horror Nights will run from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2 this year, and will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and plenty of live entertainment.
Also featured this year are haunted houses based on Netflix's Stranger Things
and Universal's classic monster trio: Frankenstein, Dracula and Wolfman.
