Monday, June 24, 2019

Downtown Orlando craft cocktail bar the Treehouse gains more elbow room this week with expansion

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA THE TREEHOUSE ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Image via The Treehouse Orlando/Facebook
Downtown’s Treehouse craft cocktail bar has been in business for about four years now, but the cozy space is getting an upgrade. This week, the bar re-debuts after a remodel that expands it into “the space next door,” which  means dance club the Attic. Owners Orlando Bar Group say that the Attic will be trading some of its space with the Treehouse to satisfy demand throughout the week. Treehouse's schedule is also expanding to Wednesday through Sunday. But the best news? The expansion includes plenty of astroturf.

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26; The Treehouse, 68 E. Pine St.; free;
thetreehouseorlando.com.

