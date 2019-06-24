Band of the Week: Kasson

click to enlarge

Just the facts:



Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youOctober 27, 2013 was our first official jam sesh in which we ended up playing music for about eight hours until 4am.Durik Comtois - VocalsJordan Telesca - GuitarsEvan Comtois - DrumsEP available on all streaming outlets including Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora.Energetic Soulful Dance Alternative RockOpening up direct support for AWOLnation at SunFest 2015 in West Palm Beach was definitely a huge and memorable moment for us. The stage was set up right on the bay so we were catching the salty ocean breezes throughout our entire performance.There are so many awesome local bands it's hard to choose one. Alex Di Leo is a fantastic musician and band that we’ve had some fun playing and kickin it with.We don’t get a whole lot of that. Maybe just the pronunciation of our name haha it’s KASSON (KA-sun) by the way. One of our favorite things people say about us, however, is that they don’t know who to compare our sound to. We take that as a huge compliment because we put a lot into having our own unique sound.Orlando is a great place to meet new people from all around the world seeing as it’s such a huge tourist destination. Durik plays a lot of cover shows around those touristy spots so we get to invite a lot of them to our KASSON shows. We love connecting with people and we love even more when they bring our music home with them!Least Favorite? We’d like to see more invested into the Orlando live music scene. The few live band venues in town have done such an awesome job of updating their sound systems and spaces, especially Will’s Pub and Soundbar. If you haven’t been to either of them lately you should definitely check out what they’ve done with their set-ups. We’d like to see more venues catered to live music. There are so many great local bands in town and we need more venues to change it up and share in the fun.Our upcoming single, ‘Love Sick Drunk’ is currently being mixed by the great Mark Needham. You might know his work from The Killers’ - 'Mr. Brightside', Walk The Moon’s - 'Tightrope' and Imagine Dragons’ - 'Night Visions' album. He’s worked with a ton of huge bands and artists before and since then and this is really exciting for us. We can’t wait to share it with everyone!