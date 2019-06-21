The Heard

Friday, June 21, 2019

PJ Morton of Maroon 5 to play a solo show in Orlando this summer

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 2:22 PM

click image PHOTO VIA FOR YOUR FRIENDS BOOKING/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via For Your Friends Booking/Facebook
Maroon 5 keyboardist and Grammy-winning solo artist PJ Morton is hitting Florida this summer to play three shows, and Orlando fans will get a chance to see this New Orleans superstar in July.

Morton joined Maroon 5 in 2010, and issued his first solo work in 2012 on Young Money Records. After starting his own Morton label, the musician's solo career well and truly took off, with the Grammy-nominated full-length Gumbo in 2017 and the utterly charming Christmas With PJ Morton in 2018. 

PJ Morton headlines the Abbey on Thursday, July 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets be purchased here.


