Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 21, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando Magic picked up Chuma Okeke with the 16th pick in the NBA Draft last night

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 2:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: FACEBOOK.COM/CHUMAOKEKE
  • Photo cred: Facebook.com/chumaokeke
With the No. 16 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, the Orlando Magic selected Auburn University forward Chuma Okeke.

The Auburn forward is believed to be a long-term investment for the Magic after he was sidelined last season following a knee injury during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA basketball tournament against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.  

In the first 25 minutes of that game, Okeke put on a clinic as he went 8-for-11 at the rim for 20 points and had 11 rebounds.

Throughout his sophomore season, 20-year-old Okeke averaged 12 points and 6.8 rebounds per game with the Auburn Tigers.



He'll join a Magic team that's coming off their first playoff berth in seven seasons.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New report says Orlando area minimum wage earners have to work 85 hours a week to afford cheapest apartments Read More

  2. Look at this absolute unit that was captured in Leon County, Florida Read More

  3. Disney might be ready to finally admit that their current FastPass+ system sucks Read More

  4. Trump says ICE will deport 'millions of illegal aliens' next week – here's what Florida immigrants should know Read More

  5. Florida Legislature adds clause to state budget ensuring a lady's face won't appear on our gas pumps Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation