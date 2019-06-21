Orlando Magic picked up Chuma Okeke with the 16th pick in the NBA Draft last night

click to enlarge Photo cred: Facebook.com/chumaokeke

With the No. 16 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, the Orlando Magic selected Auburn University forward Chuma Okeke.The Auburn forward is believed to be a long-term investment for the Magic after he was sidelined last season following a knee injury during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA basketball tournament against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.In the first 25 minutes of that game, Okeke put on a clinic as he went 8-for-11 at the rim for 20 points and had 11 rebounds.Throughout his sophomore season, 20-year-old Okeke averaged 12 points and 6.8 rebounds per game with the Auburn Tigers.He'll join a Magic team that's coming off their first playoff berth in seven seasons.