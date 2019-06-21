Friday, June 21, 2019
Orlando Magic picked up Chuma Okeke with the 16th pick in the NBA Draft last night
By Xander Peters
on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 2:56 PM
With the No. 16 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, the Orlando Magic selected Auburn University forward Chuma Okeke.
The Auburn forward is believed to be a long-term investment for the Magic after he was sidelined last season following a knee injury during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA basketball tournament against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.
In the first 25 minutes of that game, Okeke put on a clinic as he went 8-for-11 at the rim for 20 points and had 11 rebounds.
Throughout his sophomore season, 20-year-old Okeke averaged 12 points and 6.8 rebounds per game with the Auburn Tigers.
He'll join a Magic team that's coming off their first playoff berth in seven seasons.
