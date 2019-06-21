Bloggytown

Friday, June 21, 2019

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slashes nearly $1.7 million in funding for UCF's downtown campus from budget

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 3:24 PM

Gov. Ron DeSantis finally signed the state's $90.9 billion budget today for the fiscal year that begins July 1 – after $131 million in cuts.

Included in those cuts was $1,693,525 that was previously set aside for the University of Central Florida and Valencia College's downtown campus.

"While the loss of these operating funds is disappointing, we will welcome nearly 8,000 UCF and Valencia College students on Aug. 26, and we are committed to ensuring this veto will not impact our students and faculty," says Chad Binette, assistant vice president of the university's communications department, in a statement. "This shared, innovative campus will place students in close proximity to high-demand jobs and internships and provide new educational pathways to our community." 

The campus was originally supposed to be finished in August 2018, but UCF delayed the opening to the fall of this year to help "provide a smooth transition of academic programs to the new campus, without adversely impacting students by relocating them in the middle of an academic year," according to a statement from the university last year.



