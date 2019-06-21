Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs $90.9 billion budget

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

Touting spending on issues such as education and the environment, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he signed a $90.9 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.DeSantis said he vetoed about $131 million from the budget passed by lawmakers May 4.“I think it’s a fiscally responsible budget. I think we put taxpayers first,” he said during an afternoon news conference in the Capitol.The News Service will move a full story later Friday.