Friday, June 21, 2019
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs $90.9 billion budget
Touting spending on issues such as education and the environment, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he signed a $90.9 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
DeSantis said he vetoed about $131 million from the budget passed by lawmakers May 4.
“I think it’s a fiscally responsible budget. I think we put taxpayers first,” he said during an afternoon news conference in the Capitol.
Tags: Ron DeSantis, Florida budget, Florida Legislature, Image