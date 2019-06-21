Bloggytown

Friday, June 21, 2019

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs $90.9 billion budget

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
Touting spending on issues such as education and the environment, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he signed a $90.9 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

DeSantis said he vetoed about $131 million from the budget passed by lawmakers May 4.

“I think it’s a fiscally responsible budget. I think we put taxpayers first,” he said during an afternoon news conference in the Capitol.

The News Service will move a full story later Friday.



