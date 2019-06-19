Take a trip to the islands without leaving Florida at Wall Street Plaza's RumFest

click to enlarge
Wall Street Plaza’s annual summer bacchanal, Rumfest, returns this weekend. Enjoy three hours of all-you-can-drink rum-based cocktails along with live reggae-rock music. If the sun gets to be too much for you – and after that much rum, it just might – spring for the upgrade to the Red Stripe Terrace early. For an extra $15, you get access to the shade and air conditioning of the Monkey Bar, along with complimentary Red Stripe and light snacks.
5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 22; Wall Street Plaza, 25 Wall St.; $20-$40; wallstplaza.net
.
@ Wall Street Plaza
Wall and Court streets
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., June 22, 5 p.m.
Price:
$20-$40
Events