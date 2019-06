click to enlarge photo by Matt Keller Lehman for Orlando Weekly

click to enlarge photo by Barbara Sheridan for Orlando Weekly

photo by Rob Bartlett for Orlando Weekly

One thing every single human at Trump's 2020 re-election rally in Orlando shared: strong feelings. Whether they were inside Amway Center or outside on the streets, supporters or resisters, emotions ran high – and the fashion choices were often as intense as the feelings. Rob Bartlett was inside the credentialed media pit and Matt Keller Lehman captured the scene outside.