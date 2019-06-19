Jon Bellion brings his 'Glory Sound Prep' to Addition Financial Arena

click to enlarge
Jon Bellion returns to Orlando, touring behind his second studio album, Glory Sound Prep
. Known as a fast rising hip-hop star, Bellion combines funk jams, electric pop and R&B into 10 intriguingly personal songs on the album, released in November 2018. Bellion opens up his heart about love and commitment on hit single “Conversations with My Wife,” questions the validity of his aspirations in “Stupid Deep,” and traverses three different instruments in trailblazing rap “Adult Swim.” The album also features electrifying collaborations with Roc Marciano, RZA, B. Keyz, Travis Mendes, Tuamie and Quincy Jones. With opener Marc E. Bassy, a rap and R&B artist known for his hit single featuring G-Eazy, “Love Her Too,” the show is one not to be missed.
7 p.m. Friday, June 21 | Addition Financial Arena, 12777 Gemini Blvd. | 407-823-3070 | additionfiarena.com
| $29-$70
@ Addition Financial Arena
12777 N. Gemini Blvd.
UCF
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., June 21, 7 p.m.
Price:
$27.50-$47.50
