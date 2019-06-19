The Heard

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Great live music in Orlando every night this week: UHU, Tidepools, Wisin & Yandel and more

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 1:18 PM

click image Wisin & Yandel - PHOTO VIA WISIN & YANDEL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Wisin & Yandel/Facebook
  • Wisin & Yandel

As summer officially begins this weekend, the slate of shows over the next couple of months is really getting crowded (n a good way). Here are some shows over the next week that have a little something for music fiends of all stripes …

Tidepools
Undeniable local dream-poppers support Montreal’s TOPS at Soundbar. Go cheer’em on..
7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Soundbar, $13

Throwin Up
Local grindcore believers tear up Will’s with Gillian Carter, For Your Health and Shin Guard.
8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Will’s Pub, $7

UHU
New, young and vital post-punk band from Miami travel up north to play the City Beautiful with Red Rodeo and Deathilepsy.
9:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Grumpy’s, $5



Moonmen From Mars
Venerable local freak-punks support the OG scum-rockers and G.G. Allin’s former backing band, the Murder Junkies.
8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Bombshell’s, $10-$15

Wisin & Yandel
Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation Wisin & Yandel are reunited and it will indeed feel so good at the Amway Center.
7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Amway Center, $89-$600

Soundbar Live Presents Open Mic Night
Aspiring musicians would be well-advised to try out this open mic on the big stage at Soundbar. Probably very valuable experience in working a room.
7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Soundbar, free-$5

TV Dinner
Angular and yet full of heart, this local quartet finally returns to the stage to play with Illinois’ indie-poppers Nectar.
8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Uncle Lou’s, $7



