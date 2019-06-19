The Heard

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Connecticut's Space Camp headline a bill of cutting-edge punk at Uncle Lou's

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA SPACE CAMP/BANDCAMP
DIY value delivers! On Saturday, not only do you get headliners Space Camp – a furiously loud and eccentric duo that create an angular whirlwind of outsider heaviness – but joining them in the intimate confines of Uncle Lou’s are the brightest lights in North and Central Floridian cyber-punk (and no, we’re not talking about the Billy Idol album or goofy Metropolis Records no-hopers).

In their own distinct ways, Devo-gone-mad Channel 83, Gainesville hyperspace-engine PeZ and forever-alien hacker/grinders C0mputer all craft upgraded punk music with a distinct – and dystopian – eye towards the future. Death to nostalgia! Year zero is here!

with C0mputer, Channel 83, PeZ | 9 p.m. Saturday, June 22 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $6.66

