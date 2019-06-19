Comedian Ross McCoy records two episodes of "The Orlando Talk Show" at Bull & Bush

click to enlarge
Former "A Mediocre Time With Tom & Dan" affiliate Ross McCoy has a new podcast, “The Orlando Talk Show.” The show focuses on interviews with Orlando locals like bartenders and tattoo artists. This weekend, McCoy records two new episodes in front of a live audience at the Milk District’s Bull & Bush. The first guests are a closely kept mystery, but McCoy claims that you won’t want to miss their Florida stories. The second show features an in-depth conversation with Big Tim Murphy – and if you’ve ever heard Murphy talk about his family, you know there will be some bizarre stories told.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22; Bull & Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St.; $15; totswithross.libsyn.com
