Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster teams up with Macallan for a luxurious dinner
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 10:34 AM
click to enlarge
Christner’s Prime Steak & Lobster – hands-down the nicest restaurant on Lee Road (sorry, Bubbalou’s) – is partnering with top-shelf scotch distillers Macallan for a special dinner this week. Enjoy four courses – including a USDA Prime ribeye – paired with four varieties of Macallan scotch. A couple of those scotches go for upward of $300 a bottle, making the steep price tag of this dinner something of a bargain, we guess. But then, if you’re able to drop that much on a dinner – or a bottle of booze – why are you reading about it in a free paper, you cheapskate?
7 p.m. Friday, June 21; Christner’s Prime Steak & Lobster, 729 Lee Road; $145; christnersprimesteakandlobster.com
@ Christner's Prime Steak and Lobster
729 Lee Road
North
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., June 21, 7-10 p.m.
407-645-4443
Price:
$145
