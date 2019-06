Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster teams up with Macallan for a luxurious dinner

click to enlarge Image via The Macallan Dinner/Facebook

Event Details The Macallan Dinner @ Christner's Prime Steak and Lobster 729 Lee Road North Orlando, FL When: Fri., June 21, 7-10 p.m. 407-645-4443 Price: $145 Events Map

Christner’s Prime Steak & Lobster – hands-down the nicest restaurant on Lee Road (sorry, Bubbalou’s) – is partnering with top-shelf scotch distillers Macallan for a special dinner this week. Enjoy four courses – including a USDA Prime ribeye – paired with four varieties of Macallan scotch. A couple of those scotches go for upward of $300 a bottle, making the steep price tag of this dinner something of a bargain, we guess. But then, if you’re able to drop that much on a dinner – or a bottle of booze – why are you reading about it in a free paper, you cheapskate?7 p.m. Friday, June 21; Christner’s Prime Steak & Lobster, 729 Lee Road; $145; christnersprimesteakandlobster.com