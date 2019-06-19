Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Tip Jar

Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster teams up with Macallan for a luxurious dinner

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA THE MACALLAN DINNER/FACEBOOK
  • Image via The Macallan Dinner/Facebook
Christner’s Prime Steak & Lobster – hands-down the nicest restaurant on Lee Road (sorry, Bubbalou’s) – is partnering with top-shelf scotch distillers Macallan for a special dinner this week. Enjoy four courses – including a USDA Prime ribeye – paired with four varieties of Macallan scotch. A couple of those scotches go for upward of $300 a bottle, making the steep price tag of this dinner something of a bargain, we guess. But then, if you’re able to drop that much on a dinner – or a bottle of booze – why are you reading about it in a free paper, you cheapskate?

7 p.m. Friday, June 21; Christner’s Prime Steak & Lobster, 729 Lee Road; $145; christnersprimesteakandlobster.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details The Macallan Dinner
@ Christner's Prime Steak and Lobster
729 Lee Road
North
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., June 21, 7-10 p.m.
407-645-4443
Price: $145
Events
Map
Location Details Christner's Prime Steak and Lobster
729 Lee Road
North
Orlando, FL
407-645-4443
5pm-10pm Monday-Thursday; 5pm-11pm Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday
American and Steakhouse
Map

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    The Macallan Dinner @ Christner's Prime Steak and Lobster

    • Fri., June 21, 7-10 p.m. $145

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney might be ready to finally admit that their current FastPass+ system sucks Read More

  2. Trump says ICE will deport 'millions of illegal aliens' next week – here's what Florida immigrants should know Read More

  3. Filling a bag of hot air: Baby Trump's big Orlando adventure Read More

  4. Classic Orlando bar Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors reopens: Our first impressions Read More

  5. Trump chose Pride month to announce his re-election. Here's a list of local LGBTQ-owned businesses and artists you can support instead Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation