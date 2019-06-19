The Heard

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

16 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 11:30 AM

click image Distractor - PHOTO VIA DISTRACTOR/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Distractor/Facebook
  • Distractor
Wednesday, June 19:
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Jackal & Luude 9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
The Living Room: DJ Stranger, Shinobi Stalin, Marz Mello 9 pm at  The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Songwriters on the Rise: Jeni Valtinson 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, June 20:
Leisure Chief 10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Friday, June 21:
The Hustle: Disco Night 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Summer Kickoff Party: DJ Mispac3 10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Wolfgang Gartner 9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.

Saturday, June 22:
Canon, Deraj 6:30 pm at Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave.
Day Vibes x No One Knows I'm Disco 2 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.
Megan Stuart 8:30 pm at Lazy Gator at the Black Hammock, 2356 Black Hammock Fish Camp Road, Oviedo.

Sunday, June 23:
Ancient Sun 10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Distractor 8 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.



Monday, June 24:
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man 10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, June 25:
DRAM 7:30 pm at Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St.


