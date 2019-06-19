16 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, June 19:
The Daniel Heitz Band
-
Photo via Distractor/Facebook
-
Distractor
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Jackal & Luude
9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
The Living Room: DJ Stranger, Shinobi Stalin, Marz Mello
9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Songwriters on the Rise: Jeni Valtinson
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, June 20:
Leisure Chief
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Friday, June 21:
The Hustle: Disco Night
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Summer Kickoff Party: DJ Mispac3
10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Wolfgang Gartner
9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Saturday, June 22:
Canon, Deraj
6:30 pm at Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave.
Day Vibes x No One Knows I'm Disco
2 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.
Megan Stuart
8:30 pm at Lazy Gator at the Black Hammock, 2356 Black Hammock Fish Camp Road, Oviedo.
Sunday, June 23:
Ancient Sun
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Distractor
8 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Monday, June 24:
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, June 25:
DRAM
7:30 pm at Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.