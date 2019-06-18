The Gist

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Florida resident Disney passholders will see another price increase this year

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 3:48 PM

click image PHOTO BY IVAN CURRA, CREATIVE COMMONS 3.0 LICENSE
  • Photo by Ivan Curra, Creative Commons 3.0 license
Disney fans may be shelling out more money than before when buying their next annual pass.

Scheduled right before the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the company recently announced price hikes for their Epcot After 4 Annual Pass, the Disney Silver Pass, the Disney Gold Pass, the Disney Platinum Pass and the Disney Platinum Plus Pass.

Florida residents will see a $150 increase in the price of both the Disney Platinum Plus Pass and the Disney Platinum Pass, from $849 to $999 and $749 to $899, respectively.

There is also a $90 increase in the price of the Disney Gold Pass, from $609 to $699; a $40 increase in the price of the Disney Silver Pass, from $479 to $519; and a $20 increase in the price of the Epcot 4 Annual Pass, from $289 to $309.



Out-of-state visitors take an even bigger hit, now paying $1,219 for the Disney Platinum Plus Pass and $1,119 for the Disney Platinum Pass.

Disney did also announce the return of their bring-a-friend offer, which runs from June 18 through Aug. 8 and is good for Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier Passholders.

The bring-a-friend offer allows these passholders to bring guests along by purchasing additional 1-Day Park Hopper tickets for just $89 each. Up to six 1-Day Park Hopper tickets are available to annual passholders during this period.

