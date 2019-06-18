Bloggytown

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Filling a bag of hot air: Baby Trump's big Orlando adventure

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 6:30 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BARBARA SHERIDAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY, JUNE 18, 2019
  • Photo by Barbara Sheridan for Orlando Weekly, June 18, 2019
Today's counter-protest to the president's 2020 re-election campaign rally hosted a special li'l guest: the Baby Trump balloon.

Win With Love rally co-organizer Ida Eskamani says, "The Baby Trump balloon has become an internationally recognized symbol of President Trump's regular temper tantrums that endanger this country and our desperate need for an adult in the White House. It is also a symbol of resilience; in the midst of darkness, we can find joy in a giant, inflatable baby."

A successful GoFundMe campaign brought in enough cash to rent the cute orange gasbag, as well as buy enough helium to fill him up. However, airspace around Amway Center was restricted during the president's visit, so Flamin' Hot Baby Cheeto has to stay in one place today.

Here, in five photos, is the story of Baby Trump's Big Orlando Adventure (so far!).



click to enlarge Flatty McFatty. - PHOTO BY BARBARA SHERIDAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY, JUNE 18, 2019
  • Photo by Barbara Sheridan for Orlando Weekly, June 18, 2019
  • Flatty McFatty.

click to enlarge Semi-chub. - PHOTO BY BARBARA SHERIDAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY, JUNE 18, 2019
  • Photo by Barbara Sheridan for Orlando Weekly, June 18, 2019
  • Semi-chub.

click to enlarge ...and he's up on his tiny feet! - PHOTO BY BARBARA SHERIDAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY, JUNE 18, 2019
  • Photo by Barbara Sheridan for Orlando Weekly, June 18, 2019
  • ...and he's up on his tiny feet!

click to enlarge Uh-oh, check out that flip phone … looks like he's gonna tweet! - PHOTO BY BARBARA SHERIDAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY, JUNE 18, 2019
  • Photo by Barbara Sheridan for Orlando Weekly, June 18, 2019
  • Uh-oh, check out that flip phone … looks like he's gonna tweet!

click to enlarge "MAGAAAAAAAAA!" - PHOTO BY BARBARA SHERIDAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY, JUNE 18, 2019
  • Photo by Barbara Sheridan for Orlando Weekly, June 18, 2019
  • "MAGAAAAAAAAA!"

click to enlarge Baby Gasbag isn't going anywhere today; he's full of hot air but pinned to the ground. - PHOTO BY BARBARA SHERIDAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY, JUNE 18, 2019
  • Photo by Barbara Sheridan for Orlando Weekly, June 18, 2019
  • Baby Gasbag isn't going anywhere today; he's full of hot air but pinned to the ground.


