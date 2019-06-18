Epcot's Eat to the Beat concert series to feature Hanson, Kenny G, Sugar Ray and more

click image
Eat to the Beat,
the live concert component of Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival, is
expanding
just as fast as everything else in the Festival, now starting at the end of August with a gargantuan lineup of musical acts with no end in sight until November.
From late August to mid-November, attendees of Epcot's food bonanza can also sample a rotating lineup musical acts across all genres, with everyone from
Kenny G to Billy Ocean to Sugar Ray
playing
three sets a night.
The schedule so far includes:
Plain White T’s – Aug. 29-31
Sawyer Brown – Sept. 1-2
MercyMe – Sept. 3-4
Grace Kelly – Sept. 5-6
Zach Williams – Sept. 7-8
Lauren Daigle – Sept. 9- 10
Jimmie Allen – Sept. 11-12
The Allman Betts Band – Sept. 16-17
Everclear – Sept. 18-19
Starship – Sept. 20-22
Postmodern Jukebox – Sept. 23-24
Blue October – Sept. 25-26
Mark Wills – Sept.27-29
Sugar Ray – Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Taylor Dayne – Oct.3-4
India – Oct.5-6
Boyce Avenue – Oct. 10-11
Southern Avenue – Oct. 12-13
Kenny G – Oct.14-15
38 Special – Oct. 16-17
Baha Men – Oct. 18-20
Billy Ocean – Oct. 21-22
Sheila E – Oct. 23-25
High Valley – Oct. 26-27
Hanson – Oct. 28-30
Sheena Easton – Oct.31-Nov. 1
Kris Allen – Nov. 2-3
Boyz II Men – Nov. 4-6
The Hooters– Nov. 7-8
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – Nov. 9-11
DCappella – Nov.19
Visit this page for information
on individual shows and artists. The shows are free with park admission.
