Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Country sensation Trisha Yearwood announces Central Florida tour stop this winter

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 10:44 AM

Trisha Yearwood’s new single "Every Girl in This Town" owns the distinction of being the highest debut by a woman in 2019 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts. That’s significant because other genres, like indie-rock and hip-hop, have long embraced women artists while pop country is still playing catch-up when it comes to representation and the way industry bigwigs talk about non-male artists.

The 54-year-old country singer just announced that she’s bringing that single’s aspirational message on a solo U.S. tour which hits Clearwater’s Ruth Eckerd Hall on Dec. 6. That’s one day before rising country star Kelsey Waldon plays the same room alongside John Prine.

Tickets to see Yearwood, a three-time Grammy-winner, go on sale Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. Admission for the Ruth Eckerd Hall show starts at $43.25.

Other Florida stops on the tour include Melbourne (Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 4), Fort Lauderdale (Parker Playhouse on Dec. 5), Jacksonville (Florida Theatre on Dec. 7) and Naples (Hayes Hall on Dec. 8).



For those of you wondering, Yearwood’s husband, Garth Brooks, does not have shows scheduled in December. No word on whether she'll hawk $13 barbecue sauce in the parking lot before the show.

Watch rutheckerdhall.com for details.


