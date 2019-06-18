Bite Night bids farewell to downtown Orlando's Orchid Garden Thursday evening

click to enlarge Image via Bite Night

Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar

Prepare yourself for the City Beautiful's premier all-inclusive food tasting experience, featuring some of the city's top chefs from its best restaurants, as much free beer and wine as your hearts may desire, and live entertainment. Included among the restaurants at this year's event are Terralina, Orlando Meats, Padlefish, Susuru, Bulla Gastrobar, Chroma and many more. And, not to turn a happy occasion into a bidding of farewells, but prepare to say so long and goodbye to the Orchid Garden and Ballroom, as this will be Orlando Weekly's last chance to throw an event there before it's torn down later this year.

7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 20 | Orchid Garden and Ballroom, 126 W. Church St. | bitenightorlando.com | $45-$89.21