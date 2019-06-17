Puerto Rican and Latinx groups announce Orlando protests outside Trump rally

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
-
Darren Soto
Groups such as Latinos United, Alianza for Progress and For Our Future are expected to show up in force to protest President Trump's policies outside the Amway Center on Tuesday during his 2020 re-election rally.
Some elected officials, including Rep. Darren Soto, showed their support for the protest during a Monday press conference.
"If we can turn out the vote here, it is the end game and would deny President Trump a second term," Soto said.
The groups were especially critical of the President's response to Hurricane Maria, which ravaged Puerto Rico in 2017, and his policy of separating immigrant families who come across the southern border.
The protest coincides with the "Win With Love"
rally that will take place near the Stonewall Bar, which is walking distance from the Arena. Organizers are asking people to begin showing up at 5 p.m.
