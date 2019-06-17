Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 17, 2019

Bloggytown

Puerto Rican and Latinx groups announce Orlando protests outside Trump rally

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge Darren Soto - PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
  • Darren Soto
Groups such as Latinos United, Alianza for Progress and For Our Future are expected to show up in force to protest President Trump's policies outside the Amway Center on Tuesday during his 2020 re-election rally.

Some elected officials, including Rep. Darren Soto, showed their support for the protest during a Monday press conference.

"If we can turn out the vote here, it is the end game and would deny President Trump a second term," Soto said.

The groups were especially critical of the President's response to Hurricane Maria, which ravaged Puerto Rico in 2017, and his policy of separating immigrant families who come across the southern border.



The protest coincides with the "Win With Love" rally that will take place near the Stonewall Bar, which is walking distance from the Arena. Organizers are asking people to begin showing up at 5 p.m.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney might be ready to finally admit that their current FastPass+ system sucks Read More

  2. Trump says ICE will deport 'millions of illegal aliens' next week – here's what Florida immigrants should know Read More

  3. Filling a bag of hot air: Baby Trump's big Orlando adventure Read More

  4. Classic Orlando bar Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors reopens: Our first impressions Read More

  5. Trump chose Pride month to announce his re-election. Here's a list of local LGBTQ-owned businesses and artists you can support instead Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation