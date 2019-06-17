Palm Beach Gardens, Venice and Ponte Vedra Beach top a list of 'The best cities to live in Florida'

click to enlarge
, a website for small business owners and entrepreneurs, recently released their list of the Best Cities to Live in Florida
for 2019.
In order, the top five cities include Palm Beach Gardens, Venice, Ponte Vedra Beach, Saint Johns and Miami Beach.
In creating the ranking, Chamberofcommerce.org considered five factors: employment, housing, quality of life, education and health. The ranking only considered cities with a population over 25,000.
Sanford came in as No. 37, Winter Park ranked No. 39 and Winter Garden was No. 41. Orlando ranked as No. 92.
Visit Chamberofcommerce.org
for the full ranking.
