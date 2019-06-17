Bloggytown

Monday, June 17, 2019

Palm Beach Gardens, Venice and Ponte Vedra Beach top a list of 'The best cities to live in Florida'

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge VIA CITY OF PALM BEACH GARDENS CITY HALL/FACEBOOK
  • via City of Palm Beach Gardens City Hall/Facebook
Chamberofcommerce.org, a website for small business owners and entrepreneurs, recently released their list of the Best Cities to Live in Florida for 2019.

In order, the top five cities include Palm Beach Gardens, Venice, Ponte Vedra Beach, Saint Johns and Miami Beach.

In creating the ranking, Chamberofcommerce.org considered five factors: employment, housing, quality of life, education and health. The ranking only considered cities with a population over 25,000.

Sanford came in as No. 37, Winter Park ranked No. 39 and Winter Garden was No. 41. Orlando ranked as No. 92.



Visit Chamberofcommerce.org for the full ranking.

