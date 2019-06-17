Bloggytown

Monday, June 17, 2019

Orlando city officials warn of downtown parking and traffic issues prior to Trump's Tuesday rally

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 2:49 PM

PHOTO CRED: CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo cred: City of Orlando
With the president coming to town Tuesday for his 2020 campaign's official re-election announcement, Orlando city officials are warning residents of what will almost surely be a downtown traffic disaster tomorrow afternoon.

Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the immediate area surrounding the Amway Center in downtown will begin closing, including:
  • Church Street, from Hughey Avenue to Garland Avenue
  • Church Street, from Hughey Avenue to Division Avenue
  • South Street, from Hughey Avenue to Division Avenue
  • Pine Street, from Garland Avenue to Hughey Avenue
  • Hughey Avenue, from Central Boulevard to South Street
  • Division Avenue, from Anderson Street to Central Boulevard
Pedestrian closures due to the event will also include:
  • Church Street from Garland Avenue
  • Pine Street from Garland Avenue
  • Hughey Avenue between Central Boulevard and South Street
Pedestrians attending the event will be required to use Central Boulevard to Division Avenue, officials say.

City officials recommend the following detours:
  • To head north in downtown: from Division Avenue, make a right onto east Anderson Street, and then make a left to go north on Rosalind Avenue.
  • To head south in downtown: from Division Avenue, make a right onto Central Boulevard and then make a left to go south on Orange Blossom Trail.
  • To move east and west in downtown: the following roads will provide east and west bound access – Anderson Street, Washington Street and Robinson Street.
SunRail has announced additional services for tomorrow evening. The train service will operate three northbound and three southbound trains departing exclusively from Church Street Station following the rally. The northbound trains will depart Church Street at 10:15 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. The southbound leaves at 10 p.m., 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

As the train service expects to see higher than normal volume tomorrow, they're asking riders to limit onboard storage of bikes and baby-strollers.



Lynx is also expected to run on normal schedule.

Though city officials are asking those who may be traveling to or from downtown to use alternative transportation, such as a ride-sharing service, bike-sharing or LYMMO, additional parking will be made available at Camping World Stadium Lots 6 and 7. Shuttle service from the lots to Amway Center is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and end at 11 p.m.

City officials also have warned of bad weather expected for Tuesday.

For a map of the road closures, click here.

For a map on parking that'll be available at Camping World Stadium and shutter service to the downtown area tomorrow, click here.

