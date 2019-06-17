Bloggytown

Monday, June 17, 2019

Florida's Nikki Fried blasts Republicans as 'anti-woman' in fiery new video

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 8:00 PM

click to enlarge On the eve of Trump's re-election rally in Orlando, Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried releases fiery video titled 'Welcome to Florida, Donald John Trump' - SCREENGRAB FROM AG COMMISSIONER NIKKI FRIED'S VIDEO
  • screengrab from Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried's video
  • On the eve of Trump's re-election rally in Orlando, Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried releases fiery video titled 'Welcome to Florida, Donald John Trump'
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state’s top elected Democrat, on Monday welcomed President Donald Trump to the state by blasting him and other Republicans on women's rights.

Fried posted a video on social media, highlighting a speech she gave to Florida Democrats during the state party’s annual Leadership Blue gathering this month. In that speech, she put a major focus on fighting back against legislation that restricts abortion rights.


"They (Republicans) want to take us back to a time long since past," Fried says in the video. "A time when women couldn't vote. A time when we couldn't own property. A time when women were expected to sit down, shut up and stay at home barefoot and pregnant. They are not pro-life. They are anti-woman."

Fried released the video on the day before Trump will hold a rally in Orlando to formally announce his 2020 re-election bid. Trump also tweeted Monday in advance of the rally, announcing plans for “building large movie screens outside” the Orlando venue to “take care of everybody.” He said an estimated 100,000 people have requested tickets for the event.




