SunRail announces additional runs from downtown Orlando on night of Trump rally

The Florida Department of Transportation announced that additional Sunrail trains will run on the evening of Tuesday, June 18, when President Donald J. Trump makes his 2020 campaign announcement at the Amway Center.The SunRail will operate at its normal schedule until 10 p.m. that evening when three northbound and three southbound trains will depart from the Church Street Station. The additional trains will not pick up new passengers along the way; instead, each stop is only for exiting passengers.The northbound trains will depart Church Street at 10:15 p.m, 10:30 p.m, and 10:45 p.m. The southbound leave at 10 p.m, 10:15 p.m, and 10:45 p.m.