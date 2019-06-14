Trump 2020 launch rally in Orlando next week will likely be a pain in your ass

click to enlarge
Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
By now, you've probably heard the sigh-inspiring news that President Donald Trump is planning a rally at the Amway Center in Orlando on Tuesday as part of his 2020 re-election campaign's official launch.
Large crowds are expected throughout downtown Orlando all day Tuesday, officials say. But that doesn't mean everyone who actually wants to attend the rally will be able to get in.
"Orlando rally entry is on a first-come, first-serve basis, so a ticket doesn't necessarily guarantee entry," Trump 2020 campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement to Florida Today
earlier this week.
That means the downtown area will potentially be a Trumpster fire. Streets surrounding the Amway Center downtown – such as Central Boulevard, Anderson, South and Church streets, and Garland, Division and Hughes avenues – will likely be a hot mess, too.
The city of Orlando has yet to list any specific event road closures. U.S. Secret Service will determine if additional road closures are necessary, including any decisions pertaining to traffic changes on I-4.
City officials are encouraging those who may be traveling in or out of the downtown area to use alternate forms of transportation, such as LYMMO, SunRail and bike-share. SunRail will run its usual schedule until 10 p.m., plus three extra trains between 10 and 10:45 p.m.
Doors for the rally open at 4 p.m. and the actual rally kicks off at 8 p.m. So be sure to plan around those times, if possible.
And for those who'd rather have their opposition to the president seen and heard, a counter-protest is already in the mix, too. Activist and Pulse nightclub survivor Brandon Wolf has created a Facebook
event page titled "Win the Love Rally," which is set for 5 p.m. at Stonewall Bar.
We'll have photos from inside and outside the rally, as well as at the counter-protest, and will update this post with a link as soon as we can.
