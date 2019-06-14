The Gist

Friday, June 14, 2019

Orange County Regional History Center honored with national medal for community contribution

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 12:41 PM

The Orange County Regional History Center received the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

The award, called the nation's highest honor by its website, recognizes 10 libraries and museums who make significant contributions to their communities each year. The Orange County Library System received the award last year for their community engagement initiatives.

The History Center's community service has included an initial response to the Pulse tragedy as well as help to other museums around the country in responding to similar events, according to its website.

The recipients of the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service include:
  • Jamestown S'Klallam Tribal Library (Sequim, WA)
  • Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research (Ann Arbor, MI)
  • New Haven Free Public Library (New Haven, CT)
  • Gulfport Public Library (Gulfport, FL)
  • Meridian Library District (Meridian, ID)
  • Barona Band of Mission Indians - Barona Cultural Center and Museum (Lakeside, CA)
  • New Children's Museum (San Diego, CA)
  • Orange County Regional History Center (Orlando, FL)
  • National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel (Memphis, TN)
  • South Carolina Aquarium (Charleston, SC)

