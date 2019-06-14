Bloggytown

Friday, June 14, 2019

Here's a tool that shows where renters are looking to move in Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 10:26 AM

click image PHOTO VIA APARTMENT LIST
  • Photo via Apartment List

On Wednesday, Apartment List released a new interactive mapping tool that uses property data to determine where people are looking to move across the country, including in Orlando.

Using data from registered and unregistered users from January of 2018 through May of 2019, the map shows the mobility patterns of America’s renters across the country.

Key findings for Orlando concluded that 42.5% of those looking for a place to rent in Orlando are searching from outside the metro area, while 55.4% of apartment hunters currently living in Orlando are looking to leave the city. The most popular places among renters looking to move away from the Orlando metro area include Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami.

"Knowing where Americans are moving to and from is key to understanding the evolution of our nation’s cities," said Chris Salviati, housing economist for Apartment List."Publicly available migration data from Census tracks these trends, but that data source captures moves that have already occurred and is released with a fairly lengthy time lag."



For more information and key findings, click here.

