click image Photo via Waylon Jennings/Facebook

Waylon Jennings

This Saturday night would have been the 62nd birthday of legendary outlaw country star Waylon Jennings, and Will's Pub is set to mark that sacred day with a stacked night of locals doing covers of Jennings' endless catalog of songs: a wealth of weepers, barroom anthems, honky tonks and even thetheme tune.The lineup so far includes: Wes Morrison and the Stray Hares, Jacob Miller and Friends, Stephen Rock, Geoffrey Cravero, Amy Robbins, and Jackson Rogers. This Saturday, June 15, it's Waylon Night at Will's Pub. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10.