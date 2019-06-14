Alison Krauss, Trombone Shorty and more announced for 2019 Clearwater Jazz Holiday

Jazz purists: you already know the drill. The 40-year-old Clearwater Jazz Festival, much like the New Orleans Jazz Festival, has a lineup that includes artists whose albums wouldn’t be found under the “jazz” category at your local record store. In short, find a different way to argue about your aversion to the lineup.
On Wednesday, the nonprofit Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation, which activates music education in Bay area schools throughout the year, announced that its 2019 poster will be led by bluegrass singer-songwriter Alison Krauss, Boyz II Men and Chicago, who are headlining four days of music at Clearwater’s Coachman Park starting on Thursday, October 17.