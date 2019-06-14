The Heard

Friday, June 14, 2019

The Heard

Alison Krauss, Trombone Shorty and more announced for 2019 Clearwater Jazz Holiday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM

click image Alison Krauss - PHOTO VIA ALISON KRAUSS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Alison Krauss/Facebook
  • Alison Krauss
Jazz purists: you already know the drill. The 40-year-old Clearwater Jazz Festival, much like the New Orleans Jazz Festival, has a lineup that includes artists whose albums wouldn’t be found under the “jazz” category at your local record store. In short, find a different way to argue about your aversion to the lineup.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation, which activates music education in Bay area schools throughout the year, announced that its 2019 poster will be led by bluegrass singer-songwriter Alison Krauss, Boyz II Men and Chicago, who are headlining four days of music at Clearwater’s Coachman Park starting on Thursday, October 17.

Crescent City jazz collective Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue — which includes Tampa’s very own BK Jackson on saxophone — adds, yes, jazz, to a bill that also includes Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Soul Rebels, Yonder Mountain String Band plus Blood, Sweat and Tears.

Additional acts — including ones taking part in a performance celebrating the festival’s 40th anniversary — have yet to be announced.



Tickets start at $20, and a daily schedule is available below. Additional information can be had via clearwaterjazz.com.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17
Boyz II Men
Soul Rebels

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue,
Robert Randolph and the Family Band

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19
Chicago
Blood, Sweat and Tears

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20
Alison Krauss
Yonder Mountain String Band


