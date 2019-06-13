Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Bloggytown

Gun advocates appeal Florida's 'bump stock' ban

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge A bump stock permits the trigger (red) to be held down when the receiver moves forward, being reset each round by receiver recoil. This allows semi-automatic firearms to somewhat mimic fully automatic weapons. - ANIMATION BY PHOENIX7777 VIA WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Animation by Phoenix7777 via Wikimedia Creative Commons
  • A bump stock permits the trigger (red) to be held down when the receiver moves forward, being reset each round by receiver recoil. This allows semi-automatic firearms to somewhat mimic fully automatic weapons.
Gun owners are appealing after a circuit judge dismissed a potential class-action lawsuit about a state ban on “bump stocks.”

Attorneys for a group of plaintiffs filed a notice this week that they will take the dispute to the 1st District Court of Appeal, according to documents posted on the Leon County clerk of court’s website.

The notice, as is common, does not detail the plaintiffs’ arguments, but they are seeking to overturn a dismissal issued May 10 by Circuit Judge Ronald Flury.

The case stems from a law passed after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.



The law included a ban on bump stocks, which are devices that make semi-automatic weapons mimic fully automatic firearms.

About a week after then-Gov. Rick Scott signed the law, gun owners filed the bump-stock lawsuit as a potential class action.

The case did not argue that the bump-stock ban itself was unconstitutional but contended that it was a taking of property that should lead to compensation for bump-stock owners.

In a document filed in circuit court, the plaintiffs’ attorneys argued against dismissal of the case, writing the law “takes an axe to the bundle of property rights associated with ‘bump-fire stocks.’ ”

But Flury wrote, in part, that the decision to ban bump stocks “was a valid exercise of the state’s police power” and said the ban did not take effect until October 2018, giving owners a window of time to sell or transfer the devices out of Florida.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. President Donald Trump claims there are already 74,000 requests for tickets to his Orlando rally next week Read More

  2. Everything we know (and don't know) about SeaWorld Orlando's 2020 #BreakTheIce coaster Read More

  3. Huge gator lends a jaw to help with Florida couple's gender reveal Read More

  4. Can't nobody tell me nothin', because every whole Publix sub is on sale this week Read More

  5. Orlando attorney John Morgan has contributed nearly $2.3 million to his committee Florida for a Fair Wage Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation