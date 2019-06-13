Florida church plans a three-day ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference

click to enlarge
-
screen shot via Revival Baptist Church/YouTube
A group of far-right pastors who have previously called for the execution of gay people plan to host a “Make America Straight Again” three-day conference this week.
Patrick Boyle of the Revival Baptist Church, which is located in a rundown storefront at a Clermont strip mall, says the event will kick off Friday, June 14, just days after the three-year anniversary of 49 people getting gunned down at the gay nightclub Pulse.
In a video announcing the bigot fest, Boyle says the aim is to expose the “reprobates” and “sodomites and the filth that they’ve been spreading to the homes of families across the world and the United States of America.” He then incorrectly cites Ecclesiastes to argue that not only is homosexuality wrong, but members of the LGBTQ community cannot be saved.
“They will be out and proud of who they are and daring someone to say something,” said Boyle in the video, “and we’re going to go ahead and take them up on it. This conference is going to be explaining our view, or rather God’s view, on it.”
So far, there are two events
posted to the church’s Facebook page for the conference, and responses have mostly been negative. “The only thing you are reviving is the ignorance and hate of the past centuries and using the bible as an excuse for it” said one commenter. “To have the audacity to hold this event around the anniversary of Pulse, causing the innocent grieving families more harm just shows your hypocrisy … false prophets abound in religion nowadays and you are more of the same.”
Other speakers involved with the event are equally terrible, including Rev. Steven Anderson, who celebrated the Pulse massacre, and Roger Jimenez, who said he was “not sad when pedophiles and rapists die
,” in regards to Pulse.
Currently Boyle says he won’t reveal the location of the conference out of fear of protests, especially after the Orlando Sentinel
reported that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office rejected a request from the pastor to hire off-duty deputies to work security.
“It looks like a hate group, and we decided we didn’t want to be involved,” Lt. John Herrell said to the paper. “We reserve the right to turn down a request [to hire off-duty deputies] for any reason or no reason.”
Boyle now says he’s hiring his own private security.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.