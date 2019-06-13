The Heard

Thursday, June 13, 2019

East West Music hosts huge BOGO used vinyl and cd sale this Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 6:33 AM

click image PHOTO VIA EAST WEST MUSIC
  • Photo via East West Music
East West Music & More may be under new ownership, but some things never change – namely their big annual BOGO sale on their stock of used records and compact discs. And that sale is going down this weekend.

This Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m., the stalwart Orlando record emporium is hosting a buy-one, get-one-free sale on all used vinyl and used CDs. And if you've ever been to East West before, you know that they have an (ahem) abundance of both. Also this year there will be free food and samples courtesy of Rett's Place.

Location Details East West Music & More
4895 S. Orange Ave.
SoDo
Orlando, FL
407-859-8991
Records
