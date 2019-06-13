Thursday, June 13, 2019
East West Music hosts huge BOGO used vinyl and cd sale this Saturday
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 6:33 AM
East West Music & More
Photo via East West Music
may be under new ownership
, but some things never change
– namely their big annual BOGO sale on their stock of used records and compact discs. And that sale is going down this weekend.
This Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m., the stalwart Orlando record emporium is hosting
a buy-one, get-one-free sale on all used vinyl and used CDs. And if you've ever been to East West before, you know that they have an (ahem) abundance of both. Also this year there will be free food and samples courtesy of Rett's Place.
