Thursday, June 13, 2019

Church Street will be closed down June 20 to watch the U.S. women's soccer team (hopefully) crush Sweden

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 2:15 PM

When the U.S. Women's National Team play their final match of the Group Stage against Sweden on June 20, you can meet up with all of Orlando's other soccer fans on Church Street to watch their attempt to repeat as world champions.

Orlando Pride players Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris will be on the pitch. From 3 to 5 p.m in front of Lion's Pride Pub & Grill, fans can watch the match and take part in giveaways.

After that, from 6 to 8:30 p.m, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1994 FIFA Women's World Cup, of the United States was the host country. Orlando hosted five matches that year.

They will be joined at Cheyenne Saloon by community and government leaders celebrating Orlando once again taking part in one of the largest sporting events in the world.



