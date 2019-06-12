Wells' Built Museum throws a Juneteenth block party in Parramore

Celebrate Juneteenth – a day commemorating the announcement of the abolition of slavery – with a block party hosted by the Wells’ Built Museum and other community sponsors. The event features live music from acts like jazz fusion band the Conglomerate. Enjoy barbecue and icy treats from food trucks and caterers as you browse through merchandise from local vendors. While you’re at it, take advantage of free health screenings and information.
2-7 p.m. Saturday, June 15 | South Parramore Avenue between South and Jackson streets | 407-245-7535 | wellsbuilt.org
| free
321-348-8586
