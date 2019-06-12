Twenty One Pilots fly into Amway Center for the latest stop on their Banditos Tour

click to enlarge
Columbus, Ohio’s Twenty One Pilots don’t defy genre as much as just ignore the concept altogether. Their breakout 2015 single, “Stressed Out,” combined elements of alternative rock, hip-hop and electro-pop into a hook-laden leftfield hit that continues to dominate radio playlists. On their most recent album, 2018’s Trench
, the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun throw elements of reggae, metal, R&B and more into the mix, topped off with a thematic concept about a fictional city ruled by a dying theocracy. In short, there’s nothing this band won’t try. That extends to their live shows as well, which have incorporated multiple costumes, giant props and creative uses of video. Expect to be surprised.
with Bear Hands | 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com
| $56.50-$340
