Pitbull's Miami Grill opens new location in Kissimmee near Disney parks

Photo cred: Facebook.com/MiamiGrill
Pitbull's Miami Grill restaurant opened a new location in Kissimmee this week.
The restaurant, located near the Walt Disney World theme parks, offers a wide variety of dishes with a South Beach-influenced vibe, according to their website
. The menu
includes everything from cheesesteaks to wings, gyros to empanadas, as well as American bites, such as burgers.
And what exactly does Mr. Worldwide have to do with a sub chain, you ask? Good question. According to the Miami Grill website, it was "a match made in none other than the heat of Miami."
But you might be wondering exactly how this dynamic partnership came to be. With Miami Subs having been a part of the South Florida culture for years, it started earlier than you may think.
Pitbull does have some history with the brand. The story is that Pitbull used to write lyrics in the Miami Beach restaurant on Washington Avenue while he waited for his lawyer – entertainment, not criminal – to bring over papers for him to sign.
There you have it! Apparently Pitbull also added Cuban items to the menu and selects the music played in the restaurants.
The new location at 4799 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway is open until 11 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, and until midnight Thursdays through Saturdays, according to the Miami Grill website
.
