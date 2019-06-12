The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

The Gist

Orlando Rowing Club gives a hands-on rowing lesson at the Duanwu Dragon Boat Festival

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge gal_dragon_boat_adobestock_4133032.jpeg.jpg
Itching to fulfill that lifelong dream of learning how to race a dragon boat? The Orlando Rowing Club and Orlando Dragon Boat Club are sponsoring the Duanwu Festival at Lake Fairview Park, which features a workshop intended to teach those who sign up just that. No experience is necessary; paddlers must be at least 14 years old, but all ages are welcome to join the fun. Whether you’re rowing or just watching, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, bottled water and sunscreen. Registration for the workshop will begin as soon as the festival does. Zongzi, a traditional Chinese rice dish, will be included with the purchase of a ticket.

8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15 | Lake Fairview Park, 2200 Lee Road | 321-848-1967 | free-$10

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Duanwu Dragon Boat Festival
@ Lake Fairview Park
2200 Lee Road
North
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., June 15, 8:30 a.m.
Price: free-$10
Sports
Map
Location Details Lake Fairview Park
2200 Lee Road
North
Orlando, FL
Lake
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Duanwu Dragon Boat Festival @ Lake Fairview Park

    • Sat., June 15, 8:30 a.m. free-$10

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. FastPass just got a lot less desirable for one Disney World park Read More

  2. Florida Board of Medicine signs off on smokeable medical marijuana changes Read More

  3. Beloved Orlando bar Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors reopening June 17 Read More

  4. The future of airport security is now in Miami and Tampa Read More

  5. Central Florida congressional members are calling for Pulse to be named a federally recognized national memorial Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation