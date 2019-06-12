Orlando Rowing Club gives a hands-on rowing lesson at the Duanwu Dragon Boat Festival

click to enlarge

Event Details Duanwu Dragon Boat Festival @ Lake Fairview Park 2200 Lee Road North Orlando, FL When: Sat., June 15, 8:30 a.m. Price: free-$10 Sports Map

Itching to fulfill that lifelong dream of learning how to race a dragon boat? The Orlando Rowing Club and Orlando Dragon Boat Club are sponsoring the Duanwu Festival at Lake Fairview Park, which features a workshop intended to teach those who sign up just that. No experience is necessary; paddlers must be at least 14 years old, but all ages are welcome to join the fun. Whether you’re rowing or just watching, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, bottled water and sunscreen. Registration for the workshop will begin as soon as the festival does. Zongzi, a traditional Chinese rice dish, will be included with the purchase of a ticket.8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15 | Lake Fairview Park, 2200 Lee Road | 321-848-1967 | free-$10