Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Orlando City hosts an open house at the newly renamed Exploria Stadium

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 1:22 PM

Everyone loves a good house party – and if you don’t, shame on you and your not-fun self. As a way of re-welcoming Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride fans to their newly renamed home – Exploria Stadium, which changed its name from Orlando City Stadium after Exploria Resorts purchased the naming rights – the franchises are throwing a house party this weekend. The event will feature an open practice for fans to watch Orlando City players refine their craft, as well as activities such as autograph sessions, Q&As with fans, social media zones (i.e. selfie havens) and photo ops with players. Kids are welcome too, as there will be kid-friendly zones for them to play in and an opportunity to make a mess and chalk the concourse.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 15 | Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St. | orlandocitysc.com | free

