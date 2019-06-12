Meson Sandwiches adds 'Knight Sandwich' to menu to support UCF athletics

click image
-
Photo via Meson Sandwiches
Meson Sandwiches added the "Knight Sandwich," a limited-time item, to their menu on June 11, in support of UCF's athletic program.
Meson Sandwiches, a restaurant chain with three locations in Central Florida, specializes in Caribbean flavors all the way from Puerto Rico, where they are one of the most popular fast-serve options on the island.
The "Knight Sandwich" will come with three choices of meat (chicken, turkey or roast beef) on criollo bread topped with cabbage, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted Swiss cheese.
For every "Knight Sandwich" sold, Meson Sandwiches will donate $1 to the UCF Athletic Program, going up to $25,000.
However, the "Knight Sandwich" is not the first charitable donation that Meson Sandwiches has made: In the last four years, the company has contributed more than $600,000 to various athletic, educational and social foundations.
“This initiative combines our affection for sports with the solid commitment we have made to the education of our youth,” said company president Felipe Pérez. “Throughout our company’s history we have supported both pillars — education and sports — because they are important foundations to develop disciplined citizens, committed to their community and destined for success.”
With a student body comprising more than 25% students of Latin origin, ranking sixth in the nation for bachelor degrees for Hispanic students and recently being designated a Hispanic Service Institution by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, UCF and Meson Sandwiches have plenty in common.
The "Knight Sandwich" will be available until the end of 2019. Meson has locations in Lee Vista, Kissimmee and the Florida Mall.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.