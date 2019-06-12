Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Tip Jar

Meson Sandwiches adds 'Knight Sandwich' to menu to support UCF athletics

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 2:05 PM

click image PHOTO VIA MESON SANDWICHES
  • Photo via Meson Sandwiches

Meson Sandwiches added the "Knight Sandwich," a limited-time item, to their menu on June 11, in support of UCF's athletic program.

Meson Sandwiches, a restaurant chain with three locations in Central Florida, specializes in Caribbean flavors all the way from Puerto Rico, where they are one of the most popular fast-serve options on the island.

The "Knight Sandwich" will come with three choices of meat (chicken, turkey or roast beef) on criollo bread topped with cabbage, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted Swiss cheese.

For every "Knight Sandwich" sold, Meson Sandwiches will donate $1 to the UCF Athletic Program, going up to $25,000.



However, the "Knight Sandwich" is not the first charitable donation that Meson Sandwiches has made: In the last four years, the company has contributed more than $600,000 to various athletic, educational and social foundations.

“This initiative combines our affection for sports with the solid commitment we have made to the education of our youth,” said company president Felipe Pérez. “Throughout our company’s history we have supported both pillars — education and sports — because they are important foundations to develop disciplined citizens, committed to their community and destined for success.”

With a student body comprising more than 25% students of Latin origin, ranking sixth in the nation for bachelor degrees for Hispanic students and recently being designated a Hispanic Service Institution by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, UCF and Meson Sandwiches have plenty in common.

The "Knight Sandwich" will be available until the end of 2019. Meson has locations in Lee Vista, Kissimmee and the Florida Mall.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. FastPass just got a lot less desirable for one Disney World park Read More

  2. Beloved Orlando bar Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors reopening June 17 Read More

  3. Central Florida congressional members are calling for Pulse to be named a federally recognized national memorial Read More

  4. The future of airport security is now in Miami and Tampa Read More

  5. Florida Board of Medicine signs off on smokeable medical marijuana changes Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation