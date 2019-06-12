Meatwound and Merchandise drummer Leo Suarez teams up with Jim Ivy and Elizabeth A. Baker at the Nook

click to enlarge
No disrespect intended to past sticks-wielders or even their stalwart drum machine, but our favorite drummer for stellar post-punks and 4AD signees Merchandise was always Tampa’s Leo Suarez. Suarez has a loose-limbed, intuitive swing to his playing that’s as creative as it is adaptable, whether he’s playing with Merchandise, pulpy Tampa grinders Meatwound, or ad-hoc free jazz ensembles. Suarez left Florida – as young creatives tend to more often than not – for Philadelphia, which, from where we sit, looks to have been a good move for him. But he’s coming back through the South on a very informal solo tour, his first time back playing Orlando since an appearance at the In-Between Series with his avant-jazz unit Crux in 2017. On this night he’ll be joined by two Central Florida improvising heavyweights, Jim Ivy and Elizabeth A. Baker, for a night of solo sets and a one-off trio performance. Welcome the prodigal back home.
with Elizabeth A. Baker, Jim Ivy | 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
| donations encouraged
