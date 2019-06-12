The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

The Heard

Meatwound and Merchandise drummer Leo Suarez teams up with Jim Ivy and Elizabeth A. Baker at the Nook

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge gal_leo_suarez.jpg
No disrespect intended to past sticks-wielders or even their stalwart drum machine, but our favorite drummer for stellar post-punks and 4AD signees Merchandise was always Tampa’s Leo Suarez. Suarez has a loose-limbed, intuitive swing to his playing that’s as creative as it is adaptable, whether he’s playing with Merchandise, pulpy Tampa grinders Meatwound, or ad-hoc free jazz ensembles. Suarez left Florida – as young creatives tend to more often than not – for Philadelphia, which, from where we sit, looks to have been a good move for him. But he’s coming back through the South on a very informal solo tour, his first time back playing Orlando since an appearance at the In-Between Series with his avant-jazz unit Crux in 2017. On this night he’ll be joined by two Central Florida improvising heavyweights, Jim Ivy and Elizabeth A. Baker, for a night of solo sets and a one-off trio performance. Welcome the prodigal back home.

with Elizabeth A. Baker, Jim Ivy | 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson | donations encouraged

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
Bakery and Bar/Pub
Map
Event Details Leo Suarez, Elizabeth A. Baker, Jim Ivy
@ The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., June 15, 7 p.m.
Price: donation suggested
Concerts/Events
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Leo Suarez, Elizabeth A. Baker, Jim Ivy @ The Nook on Robinson

    • Sat., June 15, 7 p.m. donation suggested

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. FastPass just got a lot less desirable for one Disney World park Read More

  2. Beloved Orlando bar Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors reopening June 17 Read More

  3. Central Florida congressional members are calling for Pulse to be named a federally recognized national memorial Read More

  4. The future of airport security is now in Miami and Tampa Read More

  5. Florida Board of Medicine signs off on smokeable medical marijuana changes Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation